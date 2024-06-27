Illawarra Hawks rising star AJ Johnson gets picked up in 2024 NBA Draft

Illawarra Hawks rising star AJ Johnson has been picked up in the 2024 NBA Draft by Milwaukee Bucks.
The 19-year-old was revealed as pick 23, with NBA teams showing quite the interest in the 6'5 combo guard. Hawks basketball operations general manager Mat Campbell said the club were incredibly proud of Johnson following the news.
"He had a lot of adversity obviously breaking his nose in the pre-season challenge," Campbell said.
"Then he probably didn't get the opportunity he thought he was going to get, but being able to stick with it and continue to get better as a player and obviously take what he learned here in Australia, on top of the skill level he already had was a credit to his mental toughness.
"It also shows that this pathway of the Next Star program works. It shows that you can still develop that hunger and player against pros day in, day out and get better and then get to the ultimate level where AJ is going in the NBA.
Campbell said the club were close to securing one of two final import spots on a roster that will look much the same as it did in 2023/24.
Hawks coach Justin Tatum has previously indicated after the Hawks season was ended when they lost their game three semifinal to Melbourne United, that he wanted all players back for NBL 25.
Campbell said that the squad was shaping up for a competitive season once more.
"We've still got those two import spots. We're actually pretty close to locking away one of those positions, which will take a bit of pressure off," he said.
"We can't wait to see nine of the 11 players coming back from last year's group. We're pretty excited to see what the group can do off the back of Justin Tatum having them for a full season.
"We're also pretty excited with the roster being so young, so pretty excited for the program and we want to build that, and be a consistent finals team."
It was further good news for Perth Wildcats youngster Alexandre Sarr, with the 19-year-old pick no.2 for the Washington Wizards in the Draft.
Both Johnson and Sarr's selection have further enhanced the National Basketball League's (NBL) reputation as a breeding ground for global superstars.
