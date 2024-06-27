Cringila's out for grand final redemption

It doesn't get any bigger than this weekend football fans across the Illawarra Premier League, Wolves, and the Stingrays.
In the local IPL, a grand final rematch is in store with Coniston hosting Cringila at JJ Kelly Park on Saturday, 3pm.
Both sides will be looking for a win to boost their hopes of reaching another decider in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Wolves - currently on a five game unbeaten run en route to the finals - will travel away to face Wanderers Academy on Saturday evening.
Steve Gordon's Stingrays are in Berkeley this Sunday taking on Sydney Uni as they fight for the title.
