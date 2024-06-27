Crownview developer may face long ban on selling apartments

The developer of the trouble-plagued Crownview could face what amounts to a 15-year ban on selling any of the apartments.
The apartments have been hit with a number of orders from the Building Commission after a raft of defects have been discovered, prompting Commissioner David Chandler to brand the site "a nightmare".
Following efforts from the commissioner, developer Robert Huang's efforts to keep extending the sunset date on contracts have been stopped, resulting in buyers being able to have their deposits refunded.
That leaves Mr Huang with a large number of apartments in his hands and, with extensive repair work that could take up to 18 months to complete.
But Mr Chandler has previously stated that the challenge with Crownview was whether there were still as-yet undiscovered defects and if it could ever reach a situation where a future Building Commissioner would feel comfortable lifting the prohibition order so the apartments could gain an occupation certificate.
In conversations with the developer Mr Chandler had put it to him that any lifting of the prohibition order might see Mr Huang remain as owner of the apartments, only able to rent them for a period that could stretch out to 15 years.
That time-frame was to allow any undiscovered faults to surface; the other option would be to put up a substantial bond to cover possible future repairs.
A similar path was taken with a problematic development in Sydney, however, with Crownview neither option has officially been placed on Crownview.
