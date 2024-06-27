Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Risky' builders beware - Building Commission is coming to town

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
June 28 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building Commission inspectors have been a regular sight in Wollongong in recent years - and they'll be based here permanently from next week. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Building Commission inspectors have been a regular sight in Wollongong in recent years - and they'll be based here permanently from next week. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The NSW Building Commission will be setting up a base in the Illawarra, making it the first regional office in the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.