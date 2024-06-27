'Risky' builders beware - Building Commission is coming to town

Later today, Minister for Better Regulation and Fair Trading, Anoulack Chanthivong, will be in Wollongong to announce the NSW Building Commission will be setting up a base in the region.
With more than 4000 active construction sites in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven area, the region is seen as the perfect place to have boots on the ground. Read more on the story from reporter Glen Humphries.
And as the government brings in tighter regulations designed to stop stores selling lolly-flavoured nicotine vapes to children, a group of community supermarkets has also launched a campaign to try to shut down shops that do the wrong thing.
You might have seen the truck parked at locations around the Illawarra asking members of the public to raise concerns to the government.
The truck was parked outside Bulli Public School yesterday. Health reporter Kate McIlwain has the details.
