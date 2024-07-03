Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra make-up artist who ghosted brides could be in big strife

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated July 3 2024 - 9:08pm, first published 8:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kye Mitchell as she appears in an undated online profile and (right) images from her Makeup By Kye Instagram page.
Kye Mitchell as she appears in an undated online profile and (right) images from her Makeup By Kye Instagram page.

NSW Fair Trading is considering compliance action against an Illawarra makeup artist who now stands accused of ghosting at least 10 paying brides-to-be.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.