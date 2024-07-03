Illawarra make-up artist who ghosted brides could be in big strife

NSW Fair Trading is considering compliance action against an Illawarra makeup artist who now stands accused of ghosting at least 10 paying brides-to-be.
In May the Mercury aired the complaints of multiple women who said they had lost full or partial payments to awarded artist Kye Mitchell, 33, of Makeup by Kye.
The women claimed Ms Mitchell stopped communicating with them after taking their money, leaving them stressed, out of pocket and with scant opportunity to make alternative arrangements before their big day.
NSW Fair Trading has received an additional two complaints against the trader since the news broke on May 17, bringing the total complaints to 10.
Among the complainants is bride-to-be Erin Hawthorne, who said she first contacted Ms Mitchell on April 22, then paid a $350 deposit two days later ahead of her September nuptials.
"I [asked] if the spot can be tentatively held until I heard back from some other suppliers," Ms Hawthorne told the Mercury. "She (Ms Mitchell) advised that without a deposit she couldn't hold the date, and that this was the last date she had available in September and that other people were inquiring."
Ms Hawthorne said she paid Ms Mitchell another $150 to secure a makeup trial, which was scheduled for May 27, ahead of an engagement photo shoot the same day.
She said she "broke down" after she then read complaints about Ms Mitchell in the news, but that she gave the makeup artist "the benefit of the doubt"
"She thanked me and reassured me she would provide more information in coming days."
She said Ms Mitchell did not respond to her repeated inquiries until the day before the shoot, when she sent "a long-winded message apologising, making excuses for the poor behaviour and saying she could still provide the services but changed the location".
Ms Hawthorne said she ultimately told Ms Mitchell she would "feel more comfortable not using her services". She said Ms Mitchell had then agreed to a refund that has never materialised.
"I have submitted a claim through Fair Trading and hope to have the money returned, but I'm very doubtful at this stage," Ms Hawthorne said. "It stings because my partner and I are paying for the wedding all on our own, we have three kids and to lose $500 is devastating."
The Mercury sought a response from Ms Mitchell this week after seemingly making contact on Facebook Messenger. There was no reply.
In NSW, if a business sells a service that does not meet expectations, consumers are eligible for a repair, replacement, or refund.
A spokesman for NSW Fair Trading said the agency was considering the complaints lodged against Ms Mitchell.
"NSW Fair Trading are determining appropriate compliance action in relation to the trader accepting payment without supplying the services in a reasonable time, or at all," he said.
"If the law has been broken, Fair Trading may take disciplinary action including warnings, fines, and prosecution."
Consumers who continue to have difficulties resolving their issues with this trader are encouraged to make a complaint with NSW Fair Trading at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/help-centre/online-tools/make-a-complaint.
If an agreement cannot be reached, consumers can seek compensation through the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal or by seeking independent legal advice.
Fair Trading encourages consumers to check reviews, shop around and confirm the refund and returns police before buying a good or service.
