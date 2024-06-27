Driver hospitalised after Kiama police chase

A man who sparked "concern for welfare" calls to emergency services has been taken to hospital after a short but noisy police pursuit through Kiama and Albion Park.
Police were called to Blow Point Road, Bombo about 1pm on Thursday, June 27.
When officers from Lake Illawarra Police District tried to approach the man's car he allegedly took off.
A witness told the Mercury the pursuit continued along Kiama's Terralong St before taking a scenic turn.
"I saw a brown SUV driving in front of a police car with its lights and sirens going and they turned left to go up to the blowhole," the man said.
"Two minutes later another police vehicle came screaming down the man drag of Kiama. It tried to block the exit, but ultimately the SUV got around it. The two police vehicles were trying to catch up to him through the main drag.
"I thought it would end on the main drag - I thought they would get caught in traffic - but everyone kept pulling over!".
According to a NSW Police spokeswoman, the pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police monitored the vehicle, before it came to a stop at a car park on Russell street, Albion Park at about 1.30pm.
The 31-year-old male driver was taken by NSW Ambulance to Shellharbour hospital for treatment.
