All on the line as Coniston and Cringila prepare for IPL grand final rematch

The last time Coniston and Cringila met in an Illawarra Premier League fixture, the former were crowned grand final champions.
Washouts in the 2024 season has meant it has taken until round 16 for the Lions to be given the opportunity for revenge after the 1-0 defeat in the decider in September last year.
Coniston lead the league by four points, however it could have been bigger if not for a loss to South Coast United last weekend.
Meanwhile, Cringila will be eager to get back on the winner's list after a 1-1 draw with Corrimal last round, as well as the disappointment of losing a Cup quarter final to Shellharbour midweek.
It's set to be a proud day for Coniston on Saturday, June 29 as the club celebrates its proud heritage on the day against one of their biggest rivals Cringila.
Coniston coach Franc Pierro - who saw the club's rise from the Community League to the summit of the IPL as captain and now coach - said it would be a proud day for the club and that his team would be up for the challenge.
"It will be a big day for the club," Pierro said.
"It will be good to see past players and members coming to JJ Kelly Park to support us. Our boys are ready and looking to bounce back, turn up and put in a good shift for 90 minutes. Our boys are still hurting from last week's result.
"It's getting to the time of the year where we're starting to see depth play a big part for all clubs. I'm sure Cringila will be up for the challenge."
Crunch time is fast approaching for a number of IPL teams as we head into the business end of the season.
Due to postponements of fixtures due to wet weather, it is hard to judge just where every team is at on the table considering no two teams have played the exact same amount of fixtures.
Coniston lead the league by four points, however Albion Park have a game in hand on them in second, whilst Olympic in third are seven points behind the leaders with two games in hand.
Meanwhile in the race for the finals, seven teams are currently fighting it out for the final couple of top five spots with a little over a third of games still remaining.
Just 12 points separates Wollongong United, Cringila, Port Kembla, Helensburgh, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, and Shellharbour between fourth and 10th.
It makes plenty of fixtures in round 16 of the IPL vitally important.
On Saturday, Olympic host Bulli, Tarrawanna take on APWE, Shellharbour do battle with SCU, and of course the grand final rematch between Coniston and Cringila at JJ Kelly Park.
Meanwhile on Sunday, Port Kembla and Helensburgh can't afford to lose in a huge clash at Wetherall Park, whilst United travel to Memorial Park to play Corrimal.
