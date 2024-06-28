Council garbage truck set on fire after car battery dumped in bin

A garbage truck in Berkeley was forced to dump its load in an empty car park after a fire was started by an improperly disposed car battery.
The incident occurred in the morning on Thursday, June 27, with the driver able to safely park then dump the load at Fred Finch Park, where it was attended to by Fire NSW representatives.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said the fire was caused by "a car battery that had been incorrectly placed in a residential bin".
"Batteries contain toxic liquids and metals and all types have the potential to start a fire. They should never be placed in any type of bin," they said.
"Residents can dispose of car batteries free-of-charge at our Community Recycling Centre at Whyte's Gully.
"Household batteries (AA, AAA, C, D and 9V) can be recycled at the Community Recycling Centre and certain Wollongong City Libraries. They can also be taken to some Aldi supermarkets and battery stores."
More information on problem waste can be found here.
Another Wollongong Council garbage truck caught fire in 2017 after a hydraulic failure.
