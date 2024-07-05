Best things to do in (and around) the Illawarra this weekend

There's loads of cool events happening this weekend, some of them on our doorstep and others a bit further away.
Here's your guide to what's on in the Illawarra from Friday to Monday, July 5 to 8.
The one-day event is set to turn the air above North Wollongong into a colourful sea of shapes and animals, with organisers expecting thousands to turn up to buy - and fly - a kite.
There will be 25 varieties to choose from - including butterflies, mermaids, sharks, lions, goldfish, eagles and a monkey - as well as music, rides, jumping castles and food and market stalls.
When: Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
Where: Lang Park, 1 Marine Drive, Wollongong. Details.
Fresh off the success of their Art of Place exhibition in Sydney, Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation will unveil a new exhibition.
The event will feature new artworks, a traditional smoking ceremony, a free BBQ, the Ocean Tastes food truck and merchandise for sale.
When: Saturday from 11am. Exhibition runs until July 14.
Where: Servo Truck Bar, 6-8 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Details.
The Grevillea Park, one of the very few places many of the plants on display can be seen, only opens a handful of times a year - and this weekend is among those dates.
Wander around the native gardens, take a Vine Forest walk in the rainforest, get up close to a giant blackbutt tree, enjoy a picnic and shop for plants. Dogs on leashes welcome.
When: First two weekends in July from 10am to 4pm.
Where: The Illawarra Grevillea Park Botanic Garden, Princes Highway, Bulli. Details.
Shoalhaven art museum Bundanon has a full weekend of '80s-inspired events planned to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition Wilder Times.
Enjoy performances by legendary rock-reggae band No Fixed Address, talks, wearable fashion workshops and guided ecological walks.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from 10am. Details.
Where: Bundanon, 170 Riversdale Road, Illaroo.
A Campbelltown park has been transformed into a magical winterland for the popular Chill Fest.
The festival includes rides, an open-air ice rink, light shows, marshmallow toasting and food trucks, as well as private igloo dining, market stalls, roving performers, open fires, realistic snowfall and more.
When: Friday until July 21.
Where: Koshigaya Park, corner of Hurley Street and Camden Road, Campbelltown. Details.
The Urban Cocktail Trail is an afternoon of bar-hopping and drink-sipping across Wollongong's vibrant cocktail scene.
The self-guided trail includes the venues BASTA Trattoria, His Boy Elroy, La La La's, Moominn, the Illawarra Hotel and Uncle Boks.
When: Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.
Where: Starts at BASTA Trattoria, 60 Market Street, Wollongong. Details.
After clearing the shelves, Wollongong's city libraries now have bag fulls of literary gems up for grabs.
The books cost just 50c, with all proceeds donated to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, a national charity working with remote Indigenous communities.
When: Monday to Saturday, July 20.
Where: Seven library locations, including Corrimal, Dapto, Helensburgh, Thirroul, Unanderra, Warrawong, and Wollongong. Details.
As part of the Wollongong Comedy Festival, Hot Girl Stuff (Disordered Eating & Crippling Self-Hate) promises "a very girly hour of comedy about some slightly morbid and unfortunately common dilemmas".
Chloe talks about her ongoing struggle with "vanity, disordered eating and how to just be a normal person who doesn't constantly think about pizza".
When: Friday from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.
Where: Society City, 274-278 Crown Street, Wollongong. Details.
In more Wollongong Comedy Festival fun, radio and TV host Michael Hing hits the stage with a brand-new hour of comedy.
The show promises "jokes and stories that the various producers and censors have forbid him from telling on air".
When: Saturday at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm).
Where: Wollongong Town Hall, corner of Crown and Kembla streets, Wollongong. Details.
The Albion Park Community Hub Market is holding a special Christmas in July event.
Enjoy a day filled with unique stalls, kids' craft activities, food and a chance to meet Santa.
When: Sunday, from 10am to 2pm.
Where: 108A Tongarra Road, Albion Park. Details.
The Small Hours is a one-act play written by Katherine Soper.
Watch a series of late-night conversations unravel between four pairs of young characters as their memories are "rewoven into a colossal overarching story".
When: Friday to Sunday at various times.
Where: The Foyer at the Phoenix Threatre, 24 Bridge St, Coniston.Details.
This much-loved annual event celebrates and honours the local Aboriginal community.
The day includes a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony, free sausage sizzle, DJ, dance workshop, interactive mural painting, boomerang painting, weaving and more.
When: Monday from 11am to 2pm.
Where: Shellharbour Civic Centre, 76 Cygnet Ave, Shellharbour. Details.
A pop-up sale will allow people to buy a plot at the Scarborough-Wombarra cemetery.
The cliffside cemetery's ash internment wall has been full for some time but Wollongong City Council has worked to increase the space, with an extra 480 memorial wall placements now available.
Head to the cemetery to see these new sections, talk to staff and learn more or purchase a memorial site.
When: Saturday from 9am to 11am.
Where: Scarborough Cemetery, Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra. Details.
