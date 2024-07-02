Awesome things to do in the Illawarra over the school break

There's a slew of family friendly events and activities - some of them free - happening in the Illawarra during the winter school break.
Take a look at the list below and bookmark your favourites ...
Kiama's throwing a massive street party filled with music, live mural art, dancing, roving performances, light shows and workshops.
When: Saturday, July 13, from noon to 9pm and Sunday, July 14, from 10am to 2pm.
Where: Terralong Street, Kiama. Details.
Cost: Free
You might also like: Campbelltown's Chill Fest 2024. There's rides, ice-skating, marshmallow toasting, open fires, realistic snowfall and more. July 5 to 21. Details.
The award-winning Listies are bringing their hilarious concert Make Some Noise to Wollongong.
Rich and Matt will belt out a bunch of songs with the LOLs turned up to the max. Ages 4+.
When: Friday, July 19, at 6pm and Saturday, July 20, at 10am and 1pm.
Where: IPAC, 32 Burelli Street, Wollongong.
Cost: $29. Details.
You might also like: Disney's Frozen Jr. For all the Elsa, Anna and Olaf fans, this theatre production features a talented cast of young performers. July 11 to 14 at Wollongong High School Performing Arts Centre. Details.
Kids can meet and join the Hawks Hype Team for the day and learn their routines.
There's break dancing, hip-hop and cheer workshops to choose from, with boys welcome and encouraged to attend. Ages 6 to 12.
When: Friday, July 19, from 8.30am to 3.30pm.
Where: The Snakepit Stadium, 37 Foley Street, Gwynneville.
Cost: $65 to $75. Details.
You might also like: XEO Sports football clinic. Kids can learn new skills and meet new people from July 16 to 18, 11am to 3pm at Woonona High. Details.
In this family friendly exhibition, Jonathan Cooper's cleverly timed photographs incorporate street furniture and the surrounding architecture to create a tiny world-within-a-world.
Refreshments will be provided at the opening.
When: Friday, July 12, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Runs until July 28.
Where: Wollongong Art Gallery, 46 Burelli Street, Wollongong.
Cost: Free
You might also like: Wollongong Art Gallery's art workshops. Choose from paintings, mixed media, drawing and collage from July 9 to July 12. Details here.
Hosted by Shellharbour Youth Services, this activity provides older kids with a fun place to meet up with friends - or make some new ones.
Beginners to pros, everyone in the age group is welcome - but get in fast because tickets are going fast. Ages 12 to 18.
When: Tuesday, July 16, from 4pm to 6pm.
Where: Go Skating, 137 Industrial Road, Oak Flats.
Cost: $5. Details.
You might also like: Create Camp. Learn animation basics from July 15-19 at Wollongong Youth Centre. There's also a coffee-making course and self-care day. Details.
This much-loved annual event celebrates and honours the local Aboriginal community.
The day includes a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony, free sausage sizzle, DJ, dance workshop, interactive mural painting, boomerang painting, weaving and more. All ages event.
When: Monday, July 8, from 11am to 2pm.
Where: Shellharbour Civic Centre, 76 Cygnet Ave, Shellharbour.
Cost: Free. Details.
You might also like: Warrawong's annual NAIDOC Family Fun Day. July 9 from 10am to 1pm at Darcy Wentworth Park, Warrawong. Details.
The humpback highway is back in action and Shellharbour Wild's whale tours have resumed out of Shell Cove marina.
This 90-minute cruise takes you to several scenic sea-level spots where you can see the whales up close in their natural habitat.
When: Throughout the holidays at various times.
Cost: $79 for an adult, $49 for a child, $217 family. Details.
You might also like: Free whale watching from the shore around Bass Point.
With the help of an expert, zipliners glide beneath the stars through an illuminated rainforest canopy.
The evening includes access to the Treetop Walk for a twilight stroll overlooking the Illawarra coastline. Ages four and up.
When: Saturday, July 20, at 6pm.
Where: Illawarra Fly, 182 Knights Hill Rd, Knights Hill.
Cost: $60 to $85 for each ticket. Details.
You might also like: The Tops day camps at Stanwell Tops. No sleepovers, but days packed full of adventure. Runs from July 9 to 17. Details.
The South Coast Writers Festival is holding two events designed for young readers and budding writers.
Helena Fox will chat about her award-winning YA novel The Quiet and the Loud, describe her writing process, and read an excerpt from her book. She will also invite participants to do a short writing task. 12 and up.
When: Saturday, July 13, from 11am to 11.45am. Details here.
Where: Thirroul Library, 352/358 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Thirroul.
Cost: Free
You might also like: Liv Lorkin will read an excerpt from Sage and the Journey of Grief, followed by a mindful colouring page activity. July 13, 10am to 10.45am. For ages 8+. Details.
A special sports circuit installed in Stockland Shellharbour includes a mini soccer pitch, table tennis, basketball hoop shooting and virtual fencing.
There's also a photo wall with weight lifting props for a fun pic.
When: Wednesday, July 10, to Saturday, July 13, from 10.30am to 3.30pm
Where: Stocklands Shellharbour, Level 1, near Timezone.
All ages access.
Cost: Free, with no booking required. Details.
You might also like: Tote-bag screen printing at Wollongong Central on Monday, July 8, to Wednesday, July 10, from from 10am to 1.30pm. Event will conclude once the daily allocation of 200 bags is exhausted. Free. Details.
Shop at more than 90 stalls and enjoy the live music and good vibes at this dog-friendly market.
For the kids, there's a face painter, sandpit area, henna tattoos and pony rides.
Lunch options cover everything from dumplings and empanadas to cheese plates and pastries.
When: Sunday, July 14, from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Bulli Showground, Grevillea Park Rd, Bulli. Details.
You might also like: Winter Warmer Youth Market. July 18 from 3pm to 7pm at Wollongong Youth Centre.
See some of the unique aircraft held at the HARS headquarters in Illawarra Regional Airport.
Board and sit in some of the aircraft cockpits, including an F-111C fighter bomber, Lockheed Super Constellation, Catalina, Neptune submarine hunter. All ages.
When: Friday, July 12.
Where: HARS, Shellharbour Airport, 54 Airport Rd, Albion Park Rail.
Cost: $30 for adults and $15 for kids, $70 for family. Details.
You might also like: Steam train rides at Illawarra Light Railway Museum. July 9, 10am to 2pm. Details.
Project Bucephalus Robotics is running two workshops, one for beginners and another that's more challenging.
No previous experience is required for Introduction to Robotics, while the Incredible Machine is designed for students already familiar with Lego Robotics. Both suitable for ages 7 and up.
When: Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19 from 9am to 3pm.
Where: Building X, TAFE Campus in Wollongong.
Cost: $150. Details.
You might also like: Wollongong Science Space. There's a new Sound and Music theatre show, Planetarium movies, a 3D piano projection and more throughout the holidays. Details.
