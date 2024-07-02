Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
What's on

Awesome things to do in the Illawarra over the school break

TV
By Tareyn Varley
July 2 2024 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Listies, clockwise from top left, Hawks Hype Team, KIama Winter Street Festival and Robo Camp.
The Listies, clockwise from top left, Hawks Hype Team, KIama Winter Street Festival and Robo Camp.

There's a slew of family friendly events and activities - some of them free - happening in the Illawarra during the winter school break.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

More from Family and Kids

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.