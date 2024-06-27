Find peace and tranquillity in this Jamberoo property

Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
There's nothing better than coming home after a busy day to a place where you can relax, unwind and rejuvenate.
At this extraordinary property in Jamberoo - you will find total zen.
Your wellbeing is truly catered for in this half acre (1895 square metre) resort-style property, which features multiple open plan living spaces, a sunken lounge, indoor ozone pool/spa with dual jets and a two person infrared sauna.
Be impressed by the light-filled tiled indoor courtyard, complete with fishpond and bubbling fountain.
The calming aesthetic continues outdoors with a Japanese style tea house, black and yellow bamboo, golden pheasant habitat, roof garden, Koi pond and lawns which offer a very rare opportunity for possible subdivision.
Along with your own wellbeing, you could offer that same feeling to others by utilising the self-contained guest flat or yoga studio on the ground floor that has a private north-facing garden with direct access to the street. Ideal for a multi-generational family home.
With the strength of the build (double brick) and the softness of the garden you will find a life changing experience.
This delightful paradise is within a two-minute walk to Jamberoo village and just a 10-minute drive to Kiama's pristine beaches.
