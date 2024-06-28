Whopper of an issue as fuel spill closes Hungry Jacks drive thru at Haywards Bay

A fuel spill at Hungry Jacks has forced the immediate closure of the drive thru at its Haywards Bay restaurant.
Multiple firefighting trucks were called to the site after reports of the spill just before 9am on Friday, June 28.
"A car has leaked half a tank of fuel and a little bit's gone down the drain," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
Fuel has spread across bitumen areas in the car park and drive thru, with firefighters putting down absorbent material across the expansive area in an effort to stop it spreading further.
Specialist HAZMAT firefighters have been called in from the Shellharbour station to deal with fuel that rushed into a drain.
Crews are also using specialist absorbent materials in the waterway in an attempt to remove the pollutant.
The restaurant has remained open during the emergency for walk-in customers only.
The Mercury has contacted Hungry Jacks for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.