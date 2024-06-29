Dozens of breathtaking images of life, love and the fight for survival

From a possum snacking on a large cicada to a massive horseshoe crab and rarely-seen animals from faraway continents, it's all here.
You can check out the dozens of magnificent images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in Sydney.
Now in its 59th year, the exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, is on show at the Australian National Maritime Museum.
This year the exhibition highlights a myriad of plant and animal species from the lens of wildlife photographers worldwide.
These breathtaking images capture both the beauty and the traumas faced by our natural environment and invite audiences to see the world from a unique perspective and understand the importance of protecting and advocating for wildlife conservation.
The exhibition features more than 100 award-winning images, including the Grand Title winner, French photographer Laurent Ballesta whose ethereal image of a golden horseshoe crab taken near Pangatalan Island in the Philippines has earned him the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the second time.
Judges of the Natural History Museum's 59th Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition had the challenging task of reviewing nearly 50,000 entries from 95 countries, which were assessed and judged anonymously by an international panel of experts, on criteria including originality, narrative, technical excellence, and ethical practice.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the world's most prestigious photography competitions, which tours the world each year.
"Each year we welcome the finest wildlife images from the world's finest wildlife photographers," Australian National Maritime Museum CEO and director Daryl Karp said.
"Wildlife Photographer of the Year is a perennial favourite with audiences here.
"These are powerful, beautiful and perfectly timed images that surprise, inspire and amaze. There is no better space to lose and immerse yourself in this planet's natural world."
The exhibition is open now and runs until November.
Whales making waves: a pod of orcas prepare to 'wave wash' a Weddell seal at Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctica.
Hippo nursery: a hippopotamus and her two offspring rest in the shallow clear-water lake, iSimangaliso Wetland Park, South Africa.
A mosaic-like image of a Mediterranean monk seal.
The parasol mushroom spreads its spores on air currents in search of new places to grow.
A Mediterranean stargazer peers through the sandy coastal waters.
Barn owls resting in a roadside block were caught on camera by Carmel Bechler as he used his family car as a hide.
A bird's-eye view of the polluted Ciliwung River winding through Indonesia's capital Jakarta.
Kenyan photographer Shashwat Harish is rewarded for his patience with a moment of eye contact and the curl of a leopard's tail.
An annual hunting competition in Texas, USA.
Swirls of spores appearing to dance beneath the gills of a deer shield mushroom.
An artisan fisher drags a sailfish across the beach.
An intimate encounter with a pair of common bottlenose dolphins recorded.
KExamine tis closely and spot the boa slithering past a perfect alignment of grey-winged trumpeters.
Kttiwake chicks illuminated in an abandoned factory.
A pair of white storks in shimmering heat against the burnt ground resulting from a controlled fire.
The injuries sustained by a fox - most likely caused by dogs - in South Africa.
Can you spot the unusual interaction? A macaque has hitched a ride on the back of a deer.
The devastating path of a new cross-country, tourist railway in Mexico.
The tadpole banquet: toad tadpoles feast on a dead fledgling sparrow at Ojen, Malaga, Spain.
Male Nubian ibex fight during the mating season with their long horns.
A gannet pair pictured against the guano-painted curves of sandstone cliffs.
A beached orca whale's final moments.
A snow leopard hunts a Pallas's cat.
Spot the ornamental tree trunk spider preventing its prey from escaping.
The moment a team from Pozna Zoo opens a crate to check on an evacuated tiger cub.
A two-coloured mason bee build the roof of its nest.
The final moments of extreme distress felt by an elephant hit by a train.
The bioluminescence of fireflies was captured with long exposure camera shots.
Luca Melcarne made the most of his mountain guide skills to reveal the fascinating lives of Alpine animals.
The moment a lowland tapir steps cautiously out of the swampy Brazilian rainforest.
