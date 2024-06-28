Kiama residents may pay up to help the budget

A user pays model might be introduced for some services to help Kiama Council out of its financial problems.
The council is under a state government performance improvement order to ensure it is sustainable going forward. That sustainability needs to be lasting and not driven by the one-off sale of assets.
At an extraordinary meeting to consider a suite of documents that included the budget and infrastructure delivery system, there was also a finance and governance improvement plan.
That plan outlined the measures that would be taken to address the performance improvement order.
One of the suggestions is to look at the "extremely challenging" option of finding new revenue streams or taking advantage of existing ones.
Part of that approach could see residents who use certain facilities or services being asked to pay for them.
"The user pays principle promotes fairness by ensuring that those who directly benefit from particular amenities, such as recreational facilities or waste collection services, contribute proportionately to the cost of maintaining and providing these services, relieving the financial burden on the broader community," the plan stated.
"Those who directly benefit from, or cause expenditure, should make an appropriate contribution to the service, balanced by the capacity of people to pay."
The long range financial plan is predicting the steps in the plan would see a budget surplus every year through to 2033-34, where it would hit $4.4 million.
A second option would see the surplus reach $7.5 million by that time, though that would require a requested rate rise of 10 per cent.
The first option is the council's preferred approach.
"The long term financial plan demonstrates that Kiama Municipal Council can achieve financial sustainability by implementing a range of strategies," the plan stated.
"However, some of these strategies will limit council's ability to deliver strategic documents and projects which will result in an increase of assets backlog.
"It is important to note that the introduction of a special rate variation is not a preferred scenario at this stage and council will focus of achieving operational efficiencies and service reviews before considering a special rate variation."
The plan also included a "do nothing" option, in which deficits would be recorded for the next six years.
