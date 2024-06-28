Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra league rivals Dapto and Wests to play off for memorial trophy

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 28 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto coach Blake Wallace and the late Tory Brunning. Dapto and Wests will play for the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy on Saturday, June 29 at Dapto Showground
Dapto coach Blake Wallace and the late Tory Brunning. Dapto and Wests will play for the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy on Saturday, June 29 at Dapto Showground

Dapto and Wests will be playing off for more than two competition points at Dapto Showground on Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.