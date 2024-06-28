Illawarra league rivals Dapto and Wests to play off for memorial trophy

Dapto and Wests will be playing off for more than two competition points at Dapto Showground on Saturday afternoon.
The winner of the round 10 Illawarra Rugby League premiership fixture will take home the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy.
In 2018 the 22-year-old Brunning's life was tragically cut short when he collapsed after scoring two tries for his beloved Canaries against Wests at Dapto Showground.
Over the last couple of years the two clubs have honoured his life and played off for the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy every time they meet at Dapto Showground.
The Canaries will also wear a special one-off memorial jersey to mark the occasion, which will also see the club hold its Old Boys Day to celebrate Dapto's 30th anniversary of their 1994 first and reserve grade premierships.
'It's a pretty big day for the club," Dapto first-grade coach Blake Wallace said.
"It's also a big day for myself. My old man [Steve Wallace] played in that 1994 grand final winning side.
"This presents us a good opportunity to put in a good performance in and celebrate those two premiership teams.
"It's also an important day because we play for the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy.
"Tory unfortunately passed away when he was playing for Dapto against Wests. He spent a bit of time at both clubs so every year we try to honour him and honour those that have played for the club and passed on.
"This provides us another opportunity to make those that have played for us and passed on and their families, proud."
The Canaries and Devils head into the game in winning form, with both teams recording last-start wins over Corrimal.
Dapto got the better of Corrimal in Round 8, while Wests downed the Cougars 44-0 last week.
"We're going alright, which is pleasing," Wallace said.
"The good news for us is that our front row return this week from suspension. I've got good competition for spots now, so it's good.
"We've been training really well and had a good training session on Tuesday. The boys are ready to get out there and have a crack and do their job.
"Wests are a strong team and have got a lot of good players across the park.
"We're going to have to be at our best to get the win, but we're looking forward to that challenge."
Wallace added Dapto would have to contend with the Devils' big-game experience and crafty halves.
"They have got a fair bit of experience, you look at the halves Justin Rodrigues and Dane Chisholm, they have both played a lot of footy," he said.
"They are both really good players, they can definitely control the game, especially when you look at their edge with guys like Tautau Moga and George Jennings, who played a lot of NRL.
"Wests have a lot of footy guys that play a lot of footy on their edges but they've also got some guys in the middle that can lay a pretty good platform.
"They're basically pretty strong across the park.
"We got to do what we do best and give ourselves every chance to compete with them and put in a good performance."
Meantime in the 'Match of the Round' Thirroul will journey up the freeway to take on the high-flying De La Salle for the first time this season after their scheduled Round 4 match was a washout.
The defending premiers will be aiming to halt the ladder leaders' three-game winning streak.
Round 10 wraps up on Sunday when Corrimal hosts Collegians at Ziems Park.
