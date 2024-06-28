Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Shellharbour City Suns lure another former AFL superstar to town

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 28 2024 - 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shellharbour City Suns have done it again.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
Shellharbour City Suns lure another former AFL superstar to town
Anthony Koutoufides pictured during his playing days for Carlton.
Carlton great Anthony Koutoufides will be the Suns guest speaker
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from sports
'We can make the top four': Carney's bold prediction as Wolves hunt for finals
Wollongong Wolves coach David Carney said he believed his team could make a charge for the top four in the NPL NSW competition. Picture by Anna Warr
The Wolves upcoming Wanderers game is a full circle moment.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Shellharbour City Suns lure another former AFL superstar to town
Anthony Koutoufides pictured during his playing days for Carlton.
Carlton great Anthony Koutoufides will be the Suns guest speaker
Agron Latifi
No comments

More from AFL

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.