Shellharbour City Suns lure another former AFL superstar to town

Shellharbour City Suns have done it again.
Last season the AFL South Coast side brought retired Collingwood great Dane Swan to Shellharbour for a special one-off game in 2023.
Now the Suns are bringing former Carlton Blues superstar Anthony Koutoufides to Shellharbour.
The man they call Kouta will not pull on the boots like Swan did but the Blues premiership winner will headline a special event at Windang Bowls Club on Saturday night, much to the pleasure of all associated with the Shellharbour City Suns.
The now 51-year-old is considered by many as one of the most powerful and athletic players of all time, and was often called the prototype of the modern footballer.
Kouta played 278 games for his beloved Carlton from 1992 to 2007, kicking 226 goals.
His many career highlights include winning the AFL premiership with the Blues in 1995 and winning two All-Australian caps (1995, 2000).
In 2000 Koutoufides won the Leigh Matthews Trophy after the AFL Players Association voted him the Most Valuable Player in the AFL.
He was also presented the Robert Reynolds Trophy twice after being named Carlton's best and fairest player in 2001 and 2005.
The AFL and Carlton life-member was also inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
The special night with Anthony Koutoufides on Saturday, June 29 starts at 6pm.
Tickets cost $110 per person, with tables of 10 available. The ticket price is $100 for students and those aged under 21.
This price includes a full buffet and a three-hour drinks package starting at 6.30pm. The evening will also feature raffles and memorabilia auctions.
More importantly those in attendance will get to hear from and honour the career of a true legend of the game.
Visit https://www.trybooking.com/CRXPP to purchase tickets.
