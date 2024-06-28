Kiama's small crew makes NSW triathlon world stop and take notice - again

They may be small in members but Kiama Triathlon Club members packed a punch at the state championships at Forster.
Kiama was outpointed by only four clubs across all divisions, and only outscored by clubs with more than twice Kiama's membership.
Kiama won the NSW Division 3 Championship for teams with clubs with membership between 60 and 100 members.
The win was Kiama's fifth in seven years and makes it the equally most successful club in the state.
"We are fortunate to have a terrific group of like-minded people in our club," explained Geoff Besnard.
"People come looking for us, they want to join our club which is really a wonderful position to be in."
It's not just all about high-achievers either, Besnard explained.
"We are very much a community-driven club and are as much here to promote an active lifestyle as anything else.
"If you want to improve your swimming, we'll find you a swim coach - the same with running and cycling," he said.
All sorts of multi-sport disciplines are encouraged too.
The club also is home to two para-triathletes John Domandl and Lily Piccolo.
Domandl will pair with Dan Merange to represent Australia at the World Multisport Championships in Townsville come August.
The club's other members competing in Townsville are: Amelia Alexander, Carolyn Dews, Mary Street, Peter Pike, Tanya Montomery, Cheryl Freeman, Tanya Sampson, David Lawrence and Steve Byrne.
