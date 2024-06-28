Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama's small crew makes NSW triathlon world stop and take notice - again

By Newsroom
June 28 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And that trophy is Kiama's division 3 NSW club championship. Picture supplied
And that trophy is Kiama's division 3 NSW club championship. Picture supplied

They may be small in members but Kiama Triathlon Club members packed a punch at the state championships at Forster.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.