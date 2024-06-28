Crownview developer may face 15-year long ban on selling apartments

For anyone who has recently driven past the vacant Crownview on Crown Street, Wollongong, you may agree with Planning Minister Paul Scully that the building is now looking at every part of its nickname, 'Zombie Building'.
The apartments have been hit with a number of orders from the Building Commission after a raft of defects have been discovered.
Now, NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler has told reporter Glen Humphries that the future challenge with the building is whether there are other undiscovered defects. He warns that in lifting any prohibition order will likely come with serious caveats.
Meanwhile, the Wonder Apartments on Young Street is another apartment building in the commissioner's crosshairs. It's understood builders have spent the last nine months fixing defects at the site.
It looks like the Building Commission has already made a huge impact on lifting standards in the Illawarra.
