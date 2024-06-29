Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Illawarra firm clear of asbestos - but heavy metal found in the Enviro-Dust

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
June 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck about to leave SCE on Shellharbour Rd. Picture by Adam McLean
A truck about to leave SCE on Shellharbour Rd. Picture by Adam McLean

A Wollongong soil supply company has been cleared of asbestos contamination in its recycled material - and accused of it being contaminated with the heavy metal chromium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.