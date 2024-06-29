Lomax unlikely to back up against Dolphins as Dragons keep tabs on Utoikamanu

Zac Lomax is highly unlikely to back up for St George Illawarra's clash against the Dolphins at Kogarah on Sunday.
Lomax could be seen favouring his knee and limping heavily after playing for NSW in their Game 2 State of Origin win over Queensland in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
On Saturday Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said Lomax's knee was okay but the winger had a shoulder injury which he was receiving treatment for.
"I don't think Zac will [play], he's still a bit tender, he's getting some treatment now, but highly unlikely," Flanagan said.
"The knee's not too bad, he's got a right shoulder issue.
"It's one of those things you could probably push him along and give him pain killing injections but we got to err on the side of caution.
"We'd like to think we look after our players and don't push them to a point where it could further damage it."
The Dragons other Origin stars Ben Hunt and Jaydn Su'a will play against a Dolphins outfit which beat St George Illawarra 38-0 in round two at Redcliffe.
Flanagan expects another tough game against Wayne Bennett's chargers, adding it was important for the Dragons to bounce back to winning ways after a last-start loss to Manly.
"[The loss to Dolphins] was early on in our season and we were just getting to know each other and our strengths and weaknesses.
"I'd like to think we have, and they probably have too, improved a fair bit, both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively.
"At home, Kogarah, it's a big game for us in the context of the season to stay in touch with the eight.
"The Manly loss was really disappointing for us.
"As I said at the time, there was a couple of decisions that went against us, there was an obstruction call they later on said it was the wrong call and it shouldn't have been a try to Manly....... we're just not good enough at the moment to overcome those hurdles.
"We just need to learn from those things. Tomorrow is a big game for us and we need to stay in touch of the eight."
Should the Dragons beat the sixth-placed Dolphins they will draw level on 20-points with the visitors.
"They're one of those sides that are consistent, they compete hard, they don't give you too many opportunities, typical Wayne Bennett-coached team, apply pressure and build pressure, so we need to be good," Flanagan said of the Dolphins.
"But we also need to go to the game, not wait to see what sort of Dolphins team turns up.
'I want our Dragons team to turn up tomorrow at Kogarah at two oclock. I can't change the weather, hopefully we get a nice day and we fill that ground.
"I want to see the hill packed and the stands full and then we can put on a performance."
Fittingly the game against the Dolphins will be Flanagan's 200th game as an NRL coach.
"It's great that the club recognise that but in the end, I just want the two points. I couldn't give a damn if it was 200, 300, I just want to win this weekend," Flanagan said.
"It's probably something more for the family can look back at when it's all over and done with but at the moment let's focus on the Dolphins."
Signing Damien Cook
Flanagan said securing the services of Damien Cook from next season was huge for the Dragons.
"I see him as a real experienced leader," he said.
"Obviously he's an Origin player. I'd like to think that, coming in next year, my job is to get him back into that Origin arena....along with the three players that we had this year. The more players we have in that arena, the better we're going.
"That's a big goal and it's great for the club.
"Jacob Liddle has done a really good job for us, but it's been hard for Jacob, he's been out there for 80 minutes in the middle of the field for a long period of time.
"So Cook gives him a bit of support and we feel that Jake can play a little bit of 13 in the back end of games.
"That will be a good one two punch for us next year."
Dragons interest in Stefano Utoikamanu
Flanagan hasn't shied away from the fact St George Illawarra are keen to recruit a quality front-rower for next season.
On Saturday he confirmed the Dragons would investigate the possibility of recruiting Wests Tigers young gun Stefano Utoikamanu.
"We will investigate it,"Flanagan said.
"We know we want good players to come to our club. We're in the market for a front rower, whether it's Stefano or someone else,we will have a look over the next couple of weeks."
