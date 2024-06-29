Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Lomax unlikely to back up against Dolphins as Dragons keep tabs on Utoikamanu

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 29 2024 - 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Lomax is highly unlikely to back up for the Dragons against the Dolphins, after his heroics for NSW on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Zac Lomax is highly unlikely to back up for the Dragons against the Dolphins, after his heroics for NSW on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean

Zac Lomax is highly unlikely to back up for St George Illawarra's clash against the Dolphins at Kogarah on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Lomax unlikely to back up against Dolphins as Dragons keep tabs on Utoikamanu
Zac Lomax is highly unlikely to back up for the Dragons against the Dolphins, after his heroics for NSW on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean
The Dragons play Dolphins at Kogarah on Sunday
Agron Latifi
No comments
Illawarra Hawks sign former Adelaide import guard Trey Kell III
Trey Kell III had a great game against the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL 24 season when playing for the Adelaide 36ers. Kell has signed on for the Hawks this upcoming season. Picture by Adam McLean
He has NBL experience, most recently playing for Adelaide 36ers
Agron Latifi
No comments

More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.