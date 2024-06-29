Illawarra Mercury
Stargazers capture 'surprise' Southern Lights glowing over the Illawarra

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 29 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 12:34pm
The Aurora Australis captured at Gerroa Headland on Friday June 28. Picture by David Bradley
The Aurora Australis captured at Gerroa Headland on Friday June 28. Picture by David Bradley

Keen photographers and stargazers have taken to social media to share a glimpse of the extraordinary lights of Aurora Australis which lit up over the southern Illawarra on Friday night.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

