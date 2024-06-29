Vintage enthusiasts turn out for Franks Wild Years winter market

It was cool in Thirroul on Saturday, and not just because of the temperature.
Record collectors turned out to scour the Frank's Wild Years markets, with others browsing stalls of art works, photography, books, clothes and other flotsam under wintry skies.
The event at the secondhand record store and bar attracted vintage enthusiasts of all ages, with two-year-old Bambi among those showing off her own style amid the stripes, Crocs and eclectic fashions.
With pale June sunlight filtering through the bare trees, the temperature was about 16 degrees - which may well feel balmy compared to the top temps predicted for the Illawarra over the coming week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the daily highs are unlikely to climb above 13 until Friday - which has a predicted top temperature of 14 - ands the nights will stay in the single digits, getting down to seven degrees overnight on Tuesday.
The first week of July is likely to be cooler than the rest of the month, with the BOM predicting July overall will have a greater than 80 per cent chance of exceeding the average maximum temperature in eastern Australia.
In eastern NSW, July 3-9 is likely to be a couple of degrees below average, while the following two weeks will be slightly above.
And unusually high minimum temperatures - likely to be in the warmest 20 per cent of observations between 1981 and 2018 - are very likely along the east coast throughout July to September, the BOM quarterly forecast says.
