'Showed what we're made of': Coniston's epic IPL fightback against Cringila

It took an epic fightback as league leaders Coniston secured a 3-3 draw against rivals Cringila in round 16 of the Illawarra Premier League.
The game looked all but done in the first half with the Lions going 3-0 up at one point thanks to a double from captain Peter Simonoski and an effort from Anthony Krsteski at JJ Kelly Park on Saturday, June 29.
But Coniston did not go down without a fight. Midfielder James Anagnostopoulos pulled one back just before the end of the first half and then Tyson Black made it 3-2 on the other side of the break.
Christopher Arditti scored to bring the game level and in the end, 3-3 is what it remained as the 2023 IPL grand finalists could not be split on this occasion.
Coniston's in-form midfielder Anagnostopoulos said following the game that both teams gave in a game of two halves.
"That was a battle for both teams," Anagnostopoulos said.
"We had a bit of a sloppy first half, but we came back and showed everyone what we're made of. That fight helped his get to this point. I'm proud of the boys for the effort and the change of intensity.
"We have what it takes to be that sort of intense team running up and down all day. But we didn't show that in the first half. But the message [at half time] was basically to play our game. All the energy we've had in training since the start of the season and to put it into the game."
If Coniston's no.8 didn't pull one back for his team just on the stroke of half time, the game could have been entirely different. It's not the first time Anagnostopoulos has popped up from midfield to score crucial goals for his team.
Since arriving to the club from Corrimal, he has scored winners against Albion Park and Wollongong United, as well as scoring against Cringila in this game. He heaped plenty of praise on his coach for his stunning form of late.
"Every goal is important. So I'm proud that I could get it," he continued.
"I just have to thank Franc. He's given the trust in me and I'm just going out there and playing my game."
Cringila made a fast start, having plenty of attack in the early stages. And it didn't take long for them to capitalise.
Simonoski got on the right side of his defender, and powered a shot low into the corner to make it 1-0. It was a strong hand from Coniston's in-form goalkeeper Luke Genua, but he could do nothing to keep out the strike.
Lions goalkeeper Nik Ristevski cleared watched highlights of Liverpool's English Premier League stopper Alisson when he kicked the ball the length of the field to Mohammed Salah to score against Manchester United in 2020... because he did the exact same thing with Simonoski to make it 2-0.
It was a huge kick down the field and the Coniston defence let the ball bounce, allowing Simonoski to judge the ball and smash it into the roof of the net for a second.
Coniston were really struggling to get into the game at this point and couldn't handle the Lions attack.
Fellow Cringila attacker Krsteski made it 3-0 with some great work from Lions midfielder Tyler Fuller to set it up. At 3-0, it looked as though the Lions would run away with it, however the home side fired back.
With the first half coming to a close, it was Coniston's star midfielder of 2024 Anagnostopoulos who pulled one back.
Coniston smashed the crossbar, and Cringila couldn't clear their lines which enabled Franc Pierro's no.8 to place the ball on the edge of the area into the net, making the score 3-1 going into the sheds.
The next goal was crucial, and it was Coniston left-back Black to step up to make the score 3-2.
Cringila failed to pick up their attacking runners and Black was left in open space to finish with his trademark left boot.
It could, and should have been 3-3 if not for a heroic clear off the line from Cringila defender Ekoue D'Almeida to keep his team in the lead.
If they couldn't score then they definitely should have moments later when Adam Timpano-Voloder skied a free header in the box that he should have done better with.
Coniston had finally woken up and it was game on.
You can't say it wasn't coming. Coniston drew level 3-3 thanks to a strike from Arditti.
The no.15 was left alone in the box and had all the time in the world to pick his spot. He made no mistake and it was 3-3, and the tide had shifted completely.
In the end, that was how the score remained.
More to come...
