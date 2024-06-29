Dapto get up on their special day with season-defining win over Wests

The Dapto Canaries did not disappoint their Old Boys cheering them on in the grand stands, recording a 'season-defining' 28-16 win over Wests at Dapto Showground on Saturday.
Canaries captain and Dapto junior Troy Pieper said it was important the team won for a number of reasons.
"It was a really big day for the club and it was important we put in a good performance to recognise this. Fortunately we did and importantly came away with the win," he said.
Dapto players wore special one-off "memorial jerseys" to commemorate Old Boys day and Memorial Day.
In securing the win the Canaries took home the Tory Brunning Memorial Trophy.
The 22-year-old Brunning's life was tragically cut short in 2018 when he collapsed after scoring two tries for his beloved Canaries against Wests at Dapto Showground.
"We spoke about this day all week," Pieper said.
"If you can't get up for Old Boys and Memorial Day against Wests at the showground, there's something wrong with you being a Dapto junior like myself.
"We spoke about it all week that we wanted to put on a show and prove we're the real deal in this comp, and I think we did.
"We were playing for our season really. We've been unlucky, I think we haven't lost a game by more than six points this year, so if we turn those results to wins, we're nearly probably top of the table.
"So it was just a big one to prove that we can take a big scout like we did when we beat De La, so we know we can do it.
"It's just putting in an 80 minute performance, which we did today. Hopefully that can be a turning point for our season."
Dapto definitely looked like world-beaters in the first half, especially in the opening 20 minutes where the home side raced to a 12-0 lead on the back of two tries to big man Joey Leilua, with Pieper converting both tries.
The Canaries held tough for the rest of the half to go to the halftime break leading 12-0.
Dapto continued where they left off early in the second and extended their lead to 20 after a penalty goal to Pieper before the five-eighth crossed for a smart try in the 47th minute and then kicked the goal.
But then it was the visiting Devils who enjoyed the better of play and soon were only eight behind after Lachlan Hurst and Colby Pellow crossed for tries. With Dane Chisholm converting both tries, Wests were only down 20-12 with 20 minutes still to be played.
Dapto though held tough and soon extended their lead to 12 courtesy of a try to Luke Penny, who did well to ground a kick through just inches from the dead-ball line.
Wests though refused to lie down with gun centre Tautau Moga, who looked dangerous on Dapto's left edge every time he touched the ball, crossing for a try in the 75th minute.
Pieper, who finished with 12 points courtesy of a try and four goals, wasn't surprised by the improvement of Wests in the second half.
"They probably weren't at their best today completion rate wise but I felt we put the pressure on them in defence as well," he said.
"Our defence has been outstanding all year in parts. I feel it's really gotten a lot better than last year. Last year we were just conceding too many easy tries but this year we've really worked hard and it showed today."
Pieper added the players were especially keen to produce a big performance against a big team on a big day for the Canaries.
"We trained good all week to ensure we didn't disappoint on Old Boys Day," he said.
"We just revved each other up to just perform in this jersey because it was a special day, especially for two of my mates who I've lost in the past five years, Tory [Brunning] and Brayden [Chater]. If I cam't get up for that, there's something wrong with me.
"So it is a really special day for me."
Meantime Illawarra Rugby League leaders De La Salle continued their winning ways, downing Thirroul Butchers 38-16 at Captain Cook Oval.
Round 10 concludes on Sunday with the Corrimal Cougars taking on Collegians at Ziems Park.
