Wolves now just one point off finals spots after impressive Wanderers win

A sixth-straight game unbeaten means David Carney's Wolves are closing in on their National Premier League NSW Men's finals rivals at a rapid rate.
Goals to Sebastian Hernandez and captain Lachlan Scott either side of half time in a 2-0 win against Western Sydney Academy on Saturday, June 29 at Wanderers Football Park means the Wolves are just one point off the finals standings with eight games to play.
In the lead up to the game against the Wanderers, Wolves coach David Carney said he truly believed his team could make the top four this season and on current form you can't doubt him.
The Wolves are just one point off sixth spot (NPL finals is top six), and are rapidly closing in on sides currently in the top four.
Hernandez got the ball rolling with a cracking goal 14 minutes into the match, before Scott scored just after the break in what was an impressive Wolves display.
The Wolves no.11 scored his second goal in as many games from the edge of the area where he was given time to find the corner to make it 1-0 to the visitors.
The Wolves could have went 2-0 up inside the first half very easily however with Takumi Ofuka curling his shot just wide of the post.
The Wolves' persistent pressing up top paid dividends with the Wanderers defence coughing up possession to see Chris McStay shoot at WSW goalkeeper Lucas Sinnott who saved well however could not prevent the follow up tap in from skipper Scott to make it 2-0.
It really could have been more for the Wolves if not for Wanderers goalkeeper Sinnott, but in the end it was a 2-0 win and three vital points in the race for finals.
The side will have a huge chance to jump into the finals spots next week when they face Sydney Olympic at WIN Stadium on Sunday, July 7. Kickoff 3pm.
