Illawarra rugby cream rising to the top with big wins for Shoalhaven and Kiama

Illawarra rugby heavyweights Kiama and Shoalhaven continue to lead the way following big wins on Saturday.
The Cows were particularly ruthless against the Shamrocks at Kiama Showground, outscoring the visitors eight tries to two in their 52-12 win.
Kiama raced to a 33-0 halftime lead after two tries to Matthew Hobbs and a try a piece to Reon Efaraimo, Jack Hobbs, Matt Forsyth and Rory Lawrence.
The Shamrocks improved in the second half and crossed for two tries of their own through Hamish Ellicott and Baiilie Leonard.
The problem was Kiama also crossed for two tries of their own, with Frank Prodger and Jaxon Clarke crossing for five-pointers.
Kiama centre Matt Forsyth finished with a personal tally of 23 points courtesy of a try and kicking six conversion goals.
Shoalhaven were just as impressive in downing Campbelltown Harlequins 45-14 at Campbelltown Rugby Park.
The back-to-back premiers 32nd win on the trot was never in doubt after Shoals raced to a 26-0 halftime lead.
Wily fullback Steven Brandon crossed for two of the eight tries scored by the Will Miller-coached Shoals, while experienced fly-half Harri Hibbs contributed 20 points on his own thanks to a try and five goals.
Meantime the Bowral Blacks also piled on the points, hammering the Wollongong Vikings 71-19 at Bowral Rugby Park.
Bowral crossed for 11 tries, one of which was a penalty try, while the visiting Vikings crossed for three five-pointers.
Bowral fullback Jack Philip finished with 26 points after scoring a try and kicking seven goals, while Monty Goulder and Ben Martin bagged two tries each for the Blacks.
In the other round 13 fixture on Saturday, Camden downed the visiting Tech Waratahs 35-8.
