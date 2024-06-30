Big win for Figtree Saints in AFL South Coast in Kat Gow's milestone match

Kat Gow's 200th game, plus a 79-point win against Kiama meant it was a special day all round for Figtree Saints in AFL South Coast women's premier division.
Saints legend Gow scored the one goal as Figtree recorded a 12.14 (86) to 1.1 (7) win at Figtree Oval on Saturday, June 29.
The victory means Figtree keep pace with leaders Wollongong Lions, with the two sides first and second on the ladder respectively with six games remaining in the regular season.
The chance to make friends, play sports and connect with her new community in Wollongong prompted Gow to join the Wollongong Saints in their inaugural year in the Sydney AFL competition, back in 2010.
Fast forward 14 years, he she the only foundation player remaining at the club, now going by the name of Figtree Saints.
"When I moved to Wollongong I was looking for a team to join for physical activity and to meet some people," Gow told the Mercury earlier this week.
"The reason I am still a part of this club and still playing football is about having the opportunity to create that inclusive welcoming environment for people to come and challenge themselves but also to build relationships and be part of a community.
"That, along with the benefits I have gained playing and volunteering has provided for my mental health."
Despite the loss, the Power were able to display their new signing - and Kiama junior - Dakota Mason after playing the last two seasons in the VFLW for Southern Saints after coming through the Sydney Swans Academy. The 20-year-old kicked a goal on her return to the club.
Meanwhile in other results in the competition, Wollongong Bulldogs beat Northern Districts 8.17 (65) to 1.1 (7), and the Lions beat Bomaderry 0.5 (5) to 0.1 (1).
In the mens first division, Northern Districts kept its winning run going with a 25-point win against Wollongong Bulldogs.
In the other fixtures, Shellharbour City Suns had a brilliant day out against Kiama, defeating the Power 25.14 (164) to 5.3 (33), and Bomaderry beat Wollongong Lions 10.8 (68) to 7.7 (49).
The Tigers and Figtree continue to lead the way in the competition.
