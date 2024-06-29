Assange, advocacy and Illawarra connections

"It was incredibly moving, and then to walk off that plane and there were all these supporters there cheering, and to see him and Stella ... meet for the first time in freedom and embrace."
Berry-raised lawyer Jennifer Robinson was next to her client Julian Assange when he returned to Australia last week. It was, she told reporter Ben Langford, "the most satisfying moment" of her career.
For the woman whose clients have ranged from freedom fighters in West Papua to Hollywood A-listers, the freedom flight wasn't shock conclusion, but rather an event more than a year in the making. Read about it all here.
Another woman also involved in advocacy is Primbee's Beth Doggett - of the health kind.
As a 19-year-old she was told she had three months to live. Now Beth's a long-term survivor of brain cancer and has plans. Read her story here.
Agron Latifi and Jordan Warren can give you the low-down on yesterday's sports action. Make sure you head back later today as Agron's our man at the Dragons' game at Kogarah.
Thanks for reading, enjoy Sunday
