Six-storey apartments planned a block from Wollongong beach

Two Wollongong homes a block from the Continental Pool could be demolished to make way for an apartment complex.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for two lots on the corner of Corrimal Street and Georges Place - which will see the homes on those sites demolished for a "midrise" apartment block.
"The proposed residential flat building is to be a six-storey building, with 11 residential apartments (including two, three and four-bedroom units) and associated basement car parking for 24 vehicles," the statement of environmental effects said.
Two of those apartments - one with two bedrooms and a three-bedroom unit - will be designated as affordable housing, thereby triggering the new state government regulations that allow for increased building height and floor space ratio.
The Wollongong Local Environment Plan caps the maximum height for this location at 14 metres, but with the state government changes a height of 20.8 metes is allowed.
The statement of environmental effects noted the proposed development was not out of character for the area, which is "a high-density urban location".
" Whilst the site is located within the Wollongong City Centre, the immediate locality is dominated by residential development, in recent times transitioning to more high-density residential living environment and streetscapes," it stated.
"The surrounding neighbourhood is symbolised by all types of building forms and densities, incorporating mainly high-density residential apartment accommodation, and host to some remaining low-density residential dwelling sites (both new and old)."
With apartments of varying sizes and two of them pegged for affordable housing, the application stated the complex would promote "housing diversity".
"This diversity supports social inclusivity and caters to various demographic groups, from young professionals to families and downsizers," the application stated.
"Communal spaces are designed to foster social interaction, creating a sense of community within the building."
A traffic study lodged as part of the application said the apartments could generate seven vehicle trips in peak periods.
It also noted the location was well-supported by public transport, with a bus stop nearby and North Wollongong station three kilometres away.
The development application is on public exhibition until July 3.
