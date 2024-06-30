Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra Dragons produce a second-half blitz to down Dolphins

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 30 2024 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Sua tackled during the Dragons 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday,June 30, 2024. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Sua tackled during the Dragons 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday,June 30, 2024. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

A dominant second half by St George Illawarra catapulted the Dragons to a vital 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Kogarah on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Adam Quinlan field goal wins it for the Jets against Eagles in Group Seven
Nowra Bomaderry scored a vital 23-22 win against Albion Park Oak Flats in Group Seven action on Sunday, June 30. Picture by Anna Warr
A massive win for the Jets in the context of the season.
Jordan Warren
No comments
St George Illawarra Dragons produce a second-half blitz to down Dolphins
St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Sua tackled during the Dragons 26-6 win over the Dolphins at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday,June 30, 2024. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
The win came on Shane Flanagan's 200th as an NRL coach
Agron Latifi
No comments
Big win for Figtree Saints in AFL South Coast in Kat Gow's milestone match
Kat Gow kicks through the ball in her milestone 200th game for Figtree Saints against Kiama in AFL South Coast. Picture by Adam McLean
Check out the 40 best pictures from the match at Figtree Oval.
Jordan Warren
No comments

More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.