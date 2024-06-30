Six-storey apartments planned a block from the beach

Welcome to July. It's cold, wet and a little dreary, but from today, stage three tax cuts kick in, and the minimum wage for full-time workers increases.
The changes may not dent the rising cost of living much, but we'll take the wins where we can get them.
You can find out more about what changes will come into force as we start the new financial year here.
Meanwhile, it's business as usual for Wollongong City Council's planning department with plans lodged for a six-storey apartment complex a block from the Continental Pool.
If given approval, 11 apartments will be built, including two designated as affordable housing, says reporter Glen Humphries.
Have a great week.
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
