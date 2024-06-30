More change at top as UOW announces 'influential leader' as deputy chancellor

Prominent Illawarra business and community leader Nieves Murray has been elected as Deputy Chancellor by the University of Wollongong Council.
A UOW graduate and a member of the institution's governing body since 2013, Ms Murray thanked the council for electing her.
She succeeds Robert Ryan, who has served in role from 2018, and serves alongside fellow Deputy Chancellor Warwick Shanks.
Ms Murray said she was taking on the role at a "momentous time" for the university.
"I am deeply honoured to be elected as Deputy Chancellor during such a momentous time in the University's history, as we approach our 50th anniversary in 2025," Ms Murray said.
"This milestone presents a unique opportunity for us to reflect on our achievements and to envision an even brighter future for the University of Wollongong.
"At the same time the Australian Universities Accord offers us a framework to enhance our strategic goals: empowering students for their future, creating knowledge for a better world, and making a difference for our communities."
Her appointment also comes at a turbulent time, with multimillion-dollar budget cuts being sought across UOW ahead of what is feared to be a $24 million hit to revenue from changes to international student arrangements.
There have also been a number of big changes to the management in recent months, with its top human resources chief, head of global strategy, and the executive dean of business and law among those departing.
Former Vice-Chancellor Patricia Davidson also made the surprise decision to step down after only three years in the role in April, with an Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar now in place as the university searches for a replacement.
UOW Chancellor Michael Still congratulated Ms Murray on her election and thanked Mr Ryan for his contribution.
"Nieves Murray is an exceptional leader and an excellent choice as Deputy Chancellor," he said.
"She brings extensive experience in the human services and corporate sectors to the role."
Professor Dewar welcomed her appointment and said he was looking forward to working with her.
"Her extensive leadership experience and deep connection to the UOW community make her an exceptional choice for this position," he said.
Outside of UOW, Ms Murray is Chief Executive of Suicide Prevention Australia, the national peak body for suicide prevention, and Chair of Beehive Industries, a social enterprise whose mission is to address loneliness and social isolation by providing meaningful employment and engagement for people at risk of isolation.
From 2006 to 2018, Ms Murray was Chief Executive of aged care provider IRT.
In 2016, she was presented with the Wollongong Citizen of the Year award, and in 2013 she was named one of Australia's 100 Most Influential Women by the Australian Financial Review in 2013.
- With reporting by Ben Langford
