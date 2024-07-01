Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Illawarra teacher's Google searches related to 'sexual interest' in kids: lawyer

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 27. Picture by ACM
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 27. Picture by ACM

Google searches found within an Illawarra teacher's internet history about whether a young girl can orgasm reflect his "sexual interest in children", a prosecutor has told a jury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.