First public land slated for housing revealed, but no word on Illawarra sites

New homes will be built in Camden under the NSW government's release of surplus public land, but the government is remaining tight-lipped as to whether any sites will become available in the Illawarra.
The government revealed on Monday the first of the 44 locations identified in an audit of public land to free up sites for the construction of 30,000 new homes, as the state contends with an ongoing crisis.
The estimated 10 homes in Camden will be a mix of public and affordable homes and will be built on Menangle Road.
Another 500 homes - half of which will be social and affordable dwellings - will be constructed at the Carriageworks precinct near Redfern Station in North Eveleigh, up to 83 homes will be built in Kellyville, and Camperdown will gain 100-plus homes.
As she announced the first sites, Housing Minister Rose Jackson said more would be released progressively over the coming months.
"The reason we're doing that is because we want to systematically and coherently plan out the work to deliver the housing," Ms Jackson said.
The government declined to release all 44 sites in one go, she said, because it would have a "distorting impact on the market".
"That's a lot of land and a lot of homes to release in one go," Ms Jackson said.
"This pipeline approach is better and it's actually being called for by industry, to do it thoughtfully and strategically."
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the property audit process - which had looked at thousands of sites - was ongoing.
"We will just continue to do this work until we're not in the deep housing crisis that we face," Ms Jackson added.
The government announced the 30,000 new homes in its 2024-25 budget, with a $5.1 billion commitment to build 6200 new social homes and rebuild 2200 more.
Monday, July 1 marked the start of the National Housing Accord, under which 377,000 new homes are due to be constructed in NSW over the next five years.
The state government's planning reforms allowing dual occupancies and semi-detached dwellings in low-density residential areas also came into effect.
"Diversity of housing allows people to stay in their communities and neighbourhoods through different stages of their life, with family, friends, and essential workers able to live nearby," Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
Only the Wollondilly, Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains local government areas are exempt, due to bushfire risk, and Bathurst because there is no appropriately zoned land to meet the aims of the policy.
Other policy changes will be introduced later in the year, including measures to increase density near transport hubs and town centres in the Illawarra.
