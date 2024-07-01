Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Camden road blitz: Man blames speeding on 'brain fart', Porsche driver high on meth

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
July 1 2024 - 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Porsche Cayenne and Ford Falcon pulled over by police on Camden Bypass, with the driver of the Porsche testing positive to meth. Pictures by NSW Police
The Porsche Cayenne and Ford Falcon pulled over by police on Camden Bypass, with the driver of the Porsche testing positive to meth. Pictures by NSW Police

A man accused of driving an unregistered Porsche with false number plates while high on meth, and a separate driver caught speeding due to a "brain fart" have been caught out by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.