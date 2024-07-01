Camden road blitz: Man blames speeding on 'brain fart', Porsche driver high on meth

A man accused of driving an unregistered Porsche with false number plates while high on meth, and a separate driver caught speeding due to a "brain fart" have been caught out by police.
The men aged in their 40s were speeding on Camden Bypass late at night when they were nabbed.
At nearly midnight on June 27, officers detected a grey Porsche Cayenne at 102km/h in signposted 80km/h area.
"During this stop it was found that the registration plates did not match the vehicle the 49-year-old Elderslie man was driving," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
"Further enquiries showed that the registration of the Porsche had expired by more than a month."
The driver allegedly returned a positive oral fluid test to methamphetamines.
He was issued fines for speeding, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, and displaying unauthorised plates.
"After his oral fluid sample has been analysed, it is anticipated that further action will be taken regarding his driving with an illicit substance present," police said.
At 10.30pm on June 22 police caught man speeding at 65km/h over the signposted speed limit.
"[Police] detected a blue Ford Falcon northbound on Camden Bypass at 145km/h in the signposted 80km/h zone," officers said.
"He told police that he had a 'brain fart' and apologised for his driving behaviour," officers said.
The 45-year-old driver from Camden South was fined for speeding and his licence suspended for six months.
Camden Bypass has been the scene of a number of fatal crashes and serious injury collisions during recent years.
