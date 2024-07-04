New record set as beachfront home sells for $4m above suburb median

Suburb price records have been falling left and right throughout the Illawarra in recent months - and our readers always want to know more.
Now, a seaside location in the Shellharbour LGA has a new residential price benchmark.
The beachfront property at 107 Little Lake Crescent, Warilla sold for $4.8 million.
The previous suburb record was held by 33 Little Lake Crescent, which changed hands for $4.5 million in 2022.
Currently the median sales price of houses in Warilla is $751,500, according to CoreLogic.
A prime Wollongong development site with approval for dozens of apartments is on the market.
The site, located at 2-8 Belmore Street has a price guide of $9.5 million.
CoreLogic records show that owners spent a total of $4.1 million in 2020 for the four sites.
However, the site now has development approval for 62 residential apartments and two commercial suites.
Also, a further application has been made to council under the recent NSW government planning policy changes for an additional 20 residential apartments.
It's winter time, and for some the cooler weather may not seem like the optimal occasion to sell your home, or for prospective buyers to be out there inspecting properties.
However, one expert says it may actually be a savvy time to list your property in the Illawarra.
So, from the best time to showcase your home to styling tips, here are seven things you need to know about selling your home this winter.
In auction news, a Windang home on the market for the first time in 65 years has been hotly contested.
An Illawarra-based family were ultimately able to secure the home.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Also, a buyer has snapped up a home in the Shellharbour LGA under the hammer after previously missing out at a series of auctions.
The near-new property certainly proved to be a hit with prospective buyers.
Meanwhile, homes in Berkeley and Warilla also sold at auction during the past week.
Finally, check out the latest Property of the Week. Perched on level five of the Como Apartments, this luxurious property offers highly coveted ocean views while being just moments from Wollongong's iconic Blue Mile precinct.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.