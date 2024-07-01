These vapes are now outlawed - but remain easy to get in Wollongong CBD

From now on, you should technically no longer be able to walk down Crown Street Mall and be enveloped in a puff of apple cinnamon or "blueberry ice" flavoured vapour, as the sale of vapes in bright colours and lolly flavours are outlawed.
But the new laws, which also ban vapes being sold outside pharmacies, appeared to have had little effect on multiple convenience stores and tobacconists in Wollongong on July 1.
It was easy to obtain multiple vapes, costing between $40 to $65 each, all in bright colours and flavours like pineapple ice, mango magic and passion fruit melon ice.
And while some vape specialty stores have shut their doors, but many other stores across the region are yet to remove signage advertising the products.
Meantime, an Illawarra GP says its too early to tell whether doctors will see an influx of patients seeking vapes over the next three months.
How the new laws work
From July 1 - but only for three months until another change comes in - vapes can only legally be sold to someone who presents a prescription to a chemist.
From October 1 a prescription will not be needed, but they will still only be allowed to be sold by a pharmacist who has consulted with the buyer about their nicotine use.
People under 18 will need a prescription to buy vapes from now on.
Wollongong GP and Royal Australian College of General Practitioners council member Rowena Ivers said doctors had been expecting the tighter rules on the sale of vapes for some time, so would be prepared for the next three months.
Dr Ivers, who has been a part of an expert advisory on smoking, said prescribing them over the next three months would be a continuation of work already done by doctors to help people quit smoking.
"We can advise the person about giving up smoking, and also all the other options like other tablets or nicotine replacement therapy," she said.
"We also know that people are trying to cut down their vaping, so we can talk to them about a reduced nicotine option."
"People who have been buying them from vape shops might want to come to a GP to get a prescription, to start reducing the dose of how much they are having, because we know that the dose of nicotine is often much higher than what they would be getting with smoking."
Dr Ivers said GPs were well prepared to consult with patients who came in to access vapes in the next three months, but said she she didn't know how the introduction of the laws would play out in terms of making it harder to see a doctor.
"It's too early to tell," she said.
"But we're really hopeful that the changes will have an impact, because it makes it more like a medication and not a product that can be picked up at the corner store.
"Giving up nicotine is definitely a good thing to do, so we want people to know that - either through their GP to get a prescription or using nicotine replacement therapy through a pharmacy or supermarket - there are good ways of reducing their nicotine intake."
Matthew, 27, who has been vaping for just under a year, and was able to purchase vapes at three different stores on Monday, said he was stocking up on vapes to tie him over until they were available without a prescription come October.
He said the new laws would have limited impact on his decision to keep vaping.
"I don't think they'll stop being sold, but I think this will raise the price of them," he said.
"The import ban hasn't done anything to stop them being available except make the price go up."
Despite accessing vapes through illegal channels now, he said he would go to a pharmacist to get a legal vape after October 1
"I think talking to a pharmacist about vaping would be uncomfortable but I'd still do it," he said.
"It's like how the introduction of Netflix made me stop downloading movies and stuff - because it was easier just to do it the legal way."
The new laws will not penalise individuals, with the amended legislation making it clear that possession of personal use quantities of any vapes will not be subject to criminal charges.
A personal amount has been set at nine vapes (or 14 until September 30), of any type.
However, if you supply any vapes, the maximum penalties that will apply are up to seven years in jail per offence and/or up to $2.191 million per contravention for an individual.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.