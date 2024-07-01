The Oak Flats students putting on dinner and a show

As performers put the final polishes on Oak Flats High School's 2024 cabaret show on Monday, hospitality students started preparing to feed the audience.
Each year the school puts on dinner and a show, with this year's theme being 'Sounds of the Silver Screen': a journey through the songs of popular films.
More than 70 of the audience members will enjoy the show alongside a three-course meal, which starts with an entree of pumpkin soup - made from pumpkins grown at the school - with focaccia, beef and chicken sliders, and a choice of three desserts: chocolate mousse, berry muffin tops and custard, or pear Tarte tatin.
Students began preparing the mousse and the beef during a school period on Monday, but will spend their entire day on Tuesday cooking.
The prospect of preparing meals for dozens of people does not faze the students, who have cooked for other school functions or experienced the pressure of a commercial kitchen on work placements.
Student Beau Gillis said that with most of the preparation underway on Monday, they did not have to stress on the day.
As well as cooking the meals, the students from years nine, 11 and 12 will also set the tables and serve the guests.
Hospitality teacher and the school's head teacher of wellbeing, Dianne O'Brien, said hospitality students catered a lot of events and staffed the school cafe, Froth on Top.
"The kids are brilliant," Ms O'Brien said.
As the students got cooking in the food technology kitchen, over in the school hall students involved in the performance and production of the cabaret show ran through dress rehearsals.
Tuesday's performances - which include a matinee for the high school's feeder schools, and a sold-out evening show - are the culmination of 10 weeks of rehearsals and preparation.
About 80 students from years seven to 12 are involved in putting on the show, including year 12 entertainment student Riley Barlow, who is stage manager for this year's production, and year nine performer Bella Montanez.
Both were involved in previous productions and were confident going into this year's show.
"It's going very well," Riley said during Monday's dress rehearsals.
"It's really fun," Bella added.
As well as the 70-plus guests enjoying the dinner and show, students will perform to close to 100 other audience members on Tuesday night.
