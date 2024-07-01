Three Illawarra stars off to Paris Olympics with Hockeyroos and Kookaburras

Illawarra hockey stars Blake Govers, Flynn Ogilvie and Grace Stewart will represent Australia at next month's Paris Olympics.
Wollongong-born duo Govers and Ogilvie have been included in the 16-strong Kookaburras squad while Gerringong's Stewart will play for the Hockeyroos in Paris.
Paris will be the third Olympics for Govers and Stewart, who both represented Australia at the 2016 and 2020 games.
Ogilvie, who has scored 52 goals in his 169 caps for the Kookaburras, is off to his second Olympics, after representing Australia at the Tokyo 2020 games.
Uni of Wollongong and Albion Park Hockey Club junior Govers has scored 147 goals in 161 appearances for the Kookaburras.
Gerringong Hockey Club junior Stewart has banged in 61 goals in her 124 caps for the Hockeyroos.
Govers is one of five from the Kookaburras squad set to line-up for their third Olympic Games.
He and Ogilvie were part of the Kookaburras squad which were recently crowned FIH Pro League Champions.
The Kookaburras finished the season on 34 points, having lost only three matches in 16 games, when they finished up at the most recent FIH Pro League stage in Europe two weeks ago.
Govers actually brought up his 150th cap in a 4-3 win over Spain in Bhubaneswar, India.
The Kookaburras' Olympics' squad boasts a wealth of experience, combining for 2807 caps, with every player having played over 50 internationals.
Tasmanian star Eddie Ockenden is set to become the first Australian hockey player ever to compete at five Olympic Games, while also bringing up 450 caps for the Kookaburras 18 years after he made his debut in green and gold.
"It's always a really exciting feeling knowing that you're going to go to the Olympics," Ockenden said.
"Our best hockey is beating the best teams in the world. We know that the games are going to be tight and it's going to be good opposition but it's really nice having the belief that our best is definitely good enough."
Meantime the Hockeyroos also boast an abundance of experience, versatility and flair, with four athletes en route to their third Olympics, six returning for their second Games and six exciting Olympic debutants.
"It's exciting to be celebrating this moment. This is our best 16 players who we believe will give us the best chance of being successful in Paris," head coach Katrina Powell said.
The Hockeyroos will take on Argentina, Great Britain, Spain, USA and South Africa in their pool games, while the Kookaburras will take on Belgium, India, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.
