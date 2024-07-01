'You can set your mind to anything': Kiama lawyer's promotion

A drive to show her daughters that women can do anything has seen Kiama mum Claire Osborne promoted to Partner at Wollongong's RMB Lawyers.
Former University of Wollongong student Ms Osborne started out with the Crown Street law firm on work experience in 2007, later becoming a graduate lawyer with the firm.
During the years she's progressed through the ranks to associate, senior associate, and divisional leader managing RMB Lawyers' Family Law team. In 2016, Claire became a salary partner, a promotion which happened while she was on maternity leave. Today, she heads up the firm's wills and estates team.
"I think it's a recognition of hard work and commitment but also a big responsibility to continually help the business by mentoring and supporting our staff and delivering results to our clients. Personally, it's about showing my daughters that you can do anything you set your mind to and achieve financial security as a woman," Claire said.
Managing Partner of RMB Lawyers, Craig Osborne OAM, praised Claire's remarkable skills and contributions to the business.
"Claire Osborne has an outstanding mix of legal and business skills, she is generous with her time, is a community leader and a clear communicator.
"She is trustworthy, has a great personality, and cares very much about her clients and the community she lives in. Claire has consistently earned and maintained the respect of her legal colleagues and clients over a long period of time."
Tanya Emmett has now been promoted to salary partner after working with the firm for 15 years.
"Reaching this level in my professional career hasn't come easy but I have managed to maintain a healthy work/life balance which has been really important," Ms Emmett said.
