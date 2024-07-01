Firearms, explosives seized in first month of operation targeting youth crime in Illawarra

Police have charged 10 people and seized firearms, explosives and allegedly stolen vehicles under an operation targeting young offenders that began in the Illawarra last month.
Operation Regional Mongoose was established in the Illawarra in June to investigate offenders committing serious property-related crimes across the Wollongong and Lake Illawarra police districts.
Since then police have laid 65 charges against 10 people and seized two firearms.
On the morning of Wednesday, June 12, police raided a home in Kyeema Avenue, Koonawarra where they seized a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and two allegedly stolen cars.
Officers arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with driving a conveyance taken without consent, dishonestly obtaining property by deception, driving while disqualified, possessing a shortened firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, and possessing ammunition without a licence.
He fronted Wollongong Local Court and was refused bail to reappear on July 23.
Shortly before 2am on Saturday, June 15, police raided a home in Mummuga Close in Flinders, where they seized an air rifle, ammunition, fireworks, explosives, and cannabis, as well as a motorcycle, keys and credit cards that were reportedly stolen.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of having suspected stolen goods, possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping a firearm safely, drug possession, possessing ammunition without a licence, and handling an explosive.
The man was bailed to front Port Kembla Local Court on July 24.
Last week, police arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Shellharbour home in relation to a break-in in Wentworth Street, Shellharbour that resulted in the theft of car keys, a wallet and a car.
The boy was subsequently charged with 14 offences, including larceny, aggravated break and enter, taking and driving a conveyance without consent, entering a vehicle without consent, having suspected stolen goods, and drug possession.
He will face a children's court on July 9.
Also among the arrests was a 16-year-old girl who police arrested at a home in Blacktown late on Sunday night following her alleged involvement in the theft of a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Bankbook Drive, Wongawilli and the theft of cash from a vehicle in Horsley.
The girl was charged with having her face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence, entering a vehicle without the consent of the owner, larceny (less than $2000), and taking and driving a conveyance without consent.
She was granted conditional bail to face a children's court on Tuesday.
Investigations continue and police expect to make more arrests.
Lake Illawarra acting commander, Detective Chief Inspector Brad Ainsworth, urges people to lock cars, keep valuables out of sight, and never leave house keys or garage remotes in the car.
He also advised people to leave their cars in a well-lit area if they park outside.
Anyone with information on a crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
