These vapes are now outlawed - but remain easy to get in Wollongong CBD

From now on, you should technically no longer be able to walk down Crown Street Mall and be enveloped in a puff of apple cinnamon or "blueberry ice" flavoured vapour, as the sale of vapes in bright colours and lolly flavours are outlawed.
But the new laws, which also ban vapes being sold outside pharmacies, appeared to have had little effect on multiple convenience stores and tobacconists in Wollongong yesterday.
It was easy to obtain multiple vapes, costing between $40 to $65 each, all in bright colours and flavours like pineapple ice, mango magic and passion fruit melon ice.
Reporter Kate McIlwain has the story. Meanwhile one Wollongong teen has described how easy it is to get vapes and says a ban is unlikely to stop people from vaping.
Thanks for reading,
Gayle Tomlinson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.