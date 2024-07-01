Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

These vapes are now outlawed - but remain easy to get in Wollongong CBD

July 2 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From now on, you should technically no longer be able to walk down Crown Street Mall and be enveloped in a puff of apple cinnamon or "blueberry ice" flavoured vapour, as the sale of vapes in bright colours and lolly flavours are outlawed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.