Wollongong, Shoalhaven hospital security staff to wear body worn cameras

Security staff at Wollongong and Shoalhaven hospitals will wear body worn cameras as part of a 12-month trial.
It comes after a number of aggressive assaults on public hospital staff, with the trial to determine how effective the technology is at deterring and de-escalating violent incidents.
Up to 300 body worn cameras will be in operation in nine NSW hospitals, including the two Illawarra regional hospitals, with cameras only to be switched on to record if security officers believe there is a risk of harm to staff, patients or others.
Authorities will use the trial to assess whether cameras are an effective tool for security staff, with the possibility that vision could be used as evidence in prosecutions.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the safety of healthcare staff and patients is a priority.
"The trend in assaults in our hospitals is unacceptable and we are taking action," he said.
"The NSW Government has a zero-tolerance approach to violence and aggression in our public hospitals."
Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said it was a good first step in recognising the risks security face each day in the health system.
This trial is part of the ongoing implementation of recommendations from the Anderson Review of Hospital Security.
It follows implementation of other recommendations by the NSW Government to improve hospital security including the establishment of the Safety and Security Improvement Unit within the Ministry of Health; the standardising of code black procedures; and the enhanced support for patient experience officers.
"The body worn camera trial is one of several actions NSW Health has taken to address the recommendations of the Anderson report and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuing to improve security practices to keep staff and patients safe," Mr Ryan said.
