Strike two for Brigadoon: Southern Highland Gathering won't be held in 2024

Organisers of the Bundanoon Highland Gathering have admitted defeat, the weather has won in 2024.
Having already cancelled the annual Southern Highlands' event in April due to poor weather, the call has been made to ditch the new date - which was scheduled for August 3.
Brigadoon committee president Peter Rocca said the executive inspected Bundanoon Oval over the weekend and the decision.
"With the predicted winter weather forecast where more rain is expected and with no conditions to dry out the grounds, conditions under foot will not be favourable for all concerned," Mr Rocca said.
"Already there is damage to the oval and its precinct from normal visitations of locals and with the added thousands expected for our event the damage would be astronomical."
He said it was important to maintain the oval to ensure it could be used throughout the year.
The "damage throughout the village" from the increase in parking on the street verges with the closure of Jordans Crossing Park was also a factor in the decision, he said.
"The committee is deeply conscious of its duty of care to the health, safety and wellbeing of everyone who participates at or attends the Bundanoon Highland Gathering, where Bundanoon becomes Brigadoon," he said.
"We apologise for the cancellation of the event but the weather has beaten us yet again."
The event has been moved to April 5, 2025.
