Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Strike two for Brigadoon: Southern Highland Gathering won't be held in 2024

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
July 2 2024 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brigadoon has been cancelled once again in 2024. File picture
Brigadoon has been cancelled once again in 2024. File picture

Organisers of the Bundanoon Highland Gathering have admitted defeat, the weather has won in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.