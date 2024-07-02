The push to make Kiama more lively at night

A movement is underway in Kiama to bring more live music to the town, enliven the nights, and support hospitality venues struggling in a tough environment.
Community member Katelin McInerney has launched a petition to declare a special entertainment precinct, a designated area in which venues have extended trading hours and relaxed noise controls.
She said she hadn't seen live music venues and opportunities grow since the 1990s and 2000s.
"While we have wonderful one-off days and events, creating a vibrant live performance scene for locals and visitors requires a dedicated space," Ms McInerney said.
"Establishing an entertainment precinct in Kiama would help venues foster the year-round scene that families like mine and people of all ages can enjoy."
Morgan Lewis from cafe and live music venue Fillmore's said venues had been trying to get back on their feet and introduce entertainment as a draw card after the hardship wrought by the COVID pandemic, but it was difficult.
Mr Lewis has kept a close eye on the regulatory space, having come up against problems posed by complaints about live music.
He said the special precinct designation offered a solution to sidestep such hurdles, offering a set of tools that council could implement to support live music.
"I'm very excited to finally be able to champion it for our community and get it in place," Mr Lewis said.
Central Perk owner Cameron Thomas welcomes anything to help the hospitality industry.
"Any initiative offered by any form of government to stimulate revenue and stimulate income is a great initiative," Mr Thomas said.
Both he and Mr Lewis want to see the town centre thrive beyond the daytime.
"We're dormant at the moment... We just need to inject a bit of life into the nighttime," Mr Thomas said.
"Let's be known as the town that said yes to live music, not the other way around," Mr Lewis said.
The state government introduced the special entertainment precinct framework under vibrancy reforms designed to boost the nighttime economy.
Inner West Council trialled and later made permanent the state's first special entertainment precinct, on Enmore Road.
Mayor Darcy Byrne said the trial had been a boon for venues and multiple new businesses had opened during that period.
Kiama deputy mayor Imogen Draisma and councillor Stuart Larkins have shown support, as have Labor spokesperson for Kiama, MLC Sarah Kaine, and independent Kiama MP Gareth Ward.
Dr Kaine said many businesses had already shown they wanted live music and longer trading hours.
Mr Ward has written to John Graham, the Minister for Music and the Nighttime Economy, to request his support.
In a statement, Kiama Municipal Council said it was working with the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner as it developed a nighttime economy strategy, which resulted from the government's vibrancy reforms and the council's own town centre study.
"Council welcomes all input from our community on this issue," the statement said.
Central Perk Cafe and Fillmore's are both hosting the petition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.