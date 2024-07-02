Reduced red-lid bin collection put on agenda by Wollongong council

Wollongong City Council has raised the prospect of red-lid rubbish bins being collected once a fortnight as it plans the next decade's waste disposal arrangements.
No changes are planned so far, but the council has placed the frequency of red-lid (waste to landfill) bin collection on the agenda, saying it was a "key theme" emerging from community consultation.
This would help reduce the amount of rubbish going to landfill, as Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said "we simply cannot continue to create this level of waste".
The draft Waste and Resource Recovery Strategy for 2024-2034 has been opened up for public comment, and includes investigating options for soft plastic recycling though the kerbside collection system, and expanding FOGO (organic waste collection) in apartment buildings.
It also says the council would "explore" a waste transfer station somewhere in Wollongong's northern suburbs, and may look at landfill bin frequency.
Cr Bradbery said a change to the frequency of red-lid bin collection was "a key theme coming through the community comments".
"We've heard some community debate about this idea to investigate moving to a fortnightly waste collection in the future," he said in a council statement.
No reductions in red-lid bin collection are included in the draft strategy, but its listed "actions" include reviewing waste contracts to include a "pilot" where residents can opt in to fortnightly landfill bin collection, and may receive a rebate.
Community consultation held in May resulted in an engagement report produced by council officers which had a list of 27 "key themes" arising from the people involved.
One of these "key themes", titled "Enhanced Waste Collection and Segregation", included the suggestion of an opt-in for fortnightly red lid bin collection, and a rebate.
It also included "increasing the number of recycling bins in public areas", and "improving the sorting of waste from household clean-up services".
The fortnightly red bin collection would need to be part of the "review of contracts" with waste collection company Remondis, which collects Wollongong's waste.
Cr Bradbery said reducing the amount of waste going to landfill was vital to reduce emissions, pollution and cost.
"Landfill contributes massively to our greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
"Reducing the volume of waste going to landfill and increasing our gas capture at Whytes Gully [tip] are major ways this plan will support a net zero future for Wollongong.
"As I've said, between capital and recurrent expenditure, managing waste is the largest item in our budget each year, and it will only get more challenging as the population grows.
"That makes this document one of this council's most important legacies and it's essential we get the plans and goals within it right."
Also in the 10-year waste strategy is a plan to better manage waste collection after natural disasters, mainly flooding.
It has four goals: reducing waste to landfill, transition to a circular economy, reduce waste-related emissions, and improve waste management.
The council's consultation for the strategy included 88 people who completed a survey and 16 people at a workshop in Dapto last month.
Emails about it had been sent to people registered on the council's website who had nominated their interest in "environment" issues, and who received the council's sustainability newsletter.
Wollongong City Council's Draft Waste and Resource Recovery Strategy 2024-2034 is open for public comment until July 23 via the council's website.
