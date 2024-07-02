Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It means everything to me:' Group Seven stars to honour NAIDOC Week

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 2 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representatives from the Group Seven clubs joined together on Tuesday at Kiama Showground to officially launch NAIDOC Round. Picture by Robert Peet
Representatives from the Group Seven clubs joined together on Tuesday at Kiama Showground to officially launch NAIDOC Round. Picture by Robert Peet

"NAIDOC Week means everything to me."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.