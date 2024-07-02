Footage captures Shell Cove driver dangerously swerving at cyclist and postie

A Shell Cove man has confessed to swerving at a cyclist with his ute before driving head-on at a postwoman in two dangerous road incidents just 15 minutes apart.
The 66-year-old cyclist, Gary Shaw, was thrown from his road bike after being pushed by the ute's front passenger, while the 26-year-old Australia Post motorcycle rider was left feeling terrified.
The driver, Jay Dee Camilleri, appeared briefly at Kiama Local Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving recklessly, furiously or at a speed or manner that is dangerous stemming from November 30, 2023.
Police prosecutor Zane Barron confirmed four charges had been withdrawn.
Tendered court documents state Mr Shaw, an avid cyclist, was wearing a red jersey and a bright yellow helmet when riding well into the side of the lane along Shellharbour Road in Warrawong about 4.10pm.
He noticed a white Nissan Navara ute, being driven by Camilleri, had come extremely close to him.
The next thing Mr Shaw remembered was feeling a presence and falling heavily to the ground, leaving the cyclist with a grazed back, shoulder, and knees.
A witness who watched the incident unfold approached Mr Shaw and provided him with dashcam footage, which revealed a passenger from the ute had reached out the window and pushed Mr Shaw, causing him to immediately drop to the ground and roll onto the grass.
Camilleri continued driving without offering assistance. Fifteen minutes later, he targeted a postwoman who was delivering mail on a motorcycle along Kelly Street in Berkeley.
The postwoman drove down a driveway and onto a road when she noticed the ute come close to her, before it swerved onto the wrong side of the road and angled towards her.
Camilleri then drove directly at her, swerving onto the correct side of the road at the last moment. He drove past her at speed, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and unsafe on the road.
She pulled over and texted her boyfriend about what happened, also noticing a rear passenger of the vehicle with his arms out the driver's window.
Mr Shaw's relative posted the dashcam footage to Facebook to appeal for help in finding the driver of the ute, which was seen by the postwoman's mother, prompting her to get in touch and provide footage of the second incident.
Mr Shaw and the postwoman reported the matter to police, with witnesses also providing statements and handing over footage.
Police spoke with Camilleri at a Horsley address on December 11, with him admitting to being the driver in both incidents.
He is not charged over the actions of his passengers and is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
