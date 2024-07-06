Albion Park mum banned from son's school for a year over recording row

An Albion Park mum who has been slapped with a year-long ban on entering her child's school says the decision has had "devastating" consequences for her and her family.
Daniella Lopez, 49 - whose autistic son is enrolled at Jamberoo Public School - has experienced sleepless nights since she was forbidden from setting foot on school grounds or filming important moments in the boy's life.
She was first notified of the lockout decision when police knocked on her door about 12.40pm on Thursday, May 30.
The two officers told her she was banned from the premises because she had illegally recorded a conversation with principal Katie Louttit in the school's reception area a day earlier.
Ms Lopez denies she recorded the conversation.
One of the officers was holding a sheet of paper outlining the Surveillance Devices Act, which prohibits the recording of private conversations without consent, and asked to see her phone.
"I just handed it over to them as I wasn't guilty," Ms Lopez said.
"They said if I walked on to school property I would be fined and could be arrested.
"I told them I have a perfect driving record and no criminal record and don't plan to."
After finding no evidence of a recording on Ms Lopez's phone, they informed her of her right of appeal and left.
Ms Lopez said a teacher called shortly afterwards to find out the new pick-up arrangements for her son in the wake of the ban.
"I couldn't believe what had just happened," she said.
"I was in shock (the school) actually did that to me."
Days later, Ms Lopez found a letter from Ms Louttit in the bottom of her son's backpack, which read:
"I refer to the incident on May 29 when you entered onto the Jamberoo Public School site and you voice recorded a staff member without their permission.
"Your behaviour on this occasion was inappropriate and as a result i do not consider your current access to Jamberoo Public School to be in the best interests of either the students or the staff.
"You should note that entry on to Jamberoo Public School is a privilege not a right."
The end of the email included details of the person to contact if she disagreed with the decision, and Ms Lopez has since lodged an appeal - which could take months to resolve - with the Department of Education.
A department spokesperson said a third party had told the school that Ms Lopez had illegally recorded her conversation with the principal.
"On rare occasions, a school may issue an Inclosed Land Protection Act notice in response to unacceptable parent behaviour that impacts the safety and wellbeing of our staff," the spokesman said.
"These decisions are not made lightly, and in this instance, the school sought legal advice from within the department and from the police who determined this was an appropriate course of action.
"An appeal against the school's decision has been lodged by the parent and is currently being considered."
Ms Lopez says her relationship with the school had deteriorated over the course of months as she advocated for her autistic son.
She says she met with the principal on May 29 to discuss an incident in the playground that had left him feeling petrified.
"Then the next day, the police arrived at my house," Ms Lopez said.
"(Ms Louttit) could have rang me or emailed me and asked me, did I voice record her?
"She said that another parent told her that I had done it.
"That's funny because for me to tell anyone I would have had to do it and I didn't do it.
"So, who did I tell?"
Since Daniella remains on the school's mailing list, she regularly receives automated emails inviting her to all school events she's forbidden from attending.
The department said Daniella was recently invited to an assembly and would continue to be included in community events at the school's discretion.
But Daniella said the strict rules around these selective invites made her feel like a criminal.
"(Ms Louttit) gave me an invitation last week to see my son receive an award," Daniella said.
"But when I went to the school, the gate wasn't open yet and I felt like I was criminally trespassing.
"So I quickly walked out and went back to the pavement, but I thought I shouldn't have to feel like that."
In the lead up to the assembly, a nervous Daniella asked the principal if she could film her son and was told she could take a video of him receiving his award but nothing outside of this.
This meant that when it was her son's turn to speak into the microphone during his class assembly item, Daniella was unable to capture the proud moment.
"The other parents were allowed to film it, but I wasn't," she said.
Her son's frustration with the situation recently boiled over when he had to miss out on the school's music night because there was no one aside from Daniella to accompany him.
"I couldn't leave him there alone, they wouldn't allow it, so he got really upset," she said.
"I hate seeing him distressed."
Ms Lopez said she too is suffering over the school's use of the the Inclosed Lands Protection Act 1901, which will prevent her from freely entering the school until June 6 next year.
"I just want the ban to be lifted," she said.
"I think it's horrible.
"I've been a part of that school, I was a mum that would help and a mum that went that extra mile.
"I'm no threat and I didn't voice record her."
"If there's an emergency or something like Education Week, I want to be there."
A NSW Police spokeswoman said officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District attended an address in Albion Park in May as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal audio recording.
"A 49-year-old woman assisted police with their inquiries and no further police action is expected," she said.
